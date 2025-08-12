United States warns “Exercise increased caution in Malawi due to crime and civil unrest”

Violent crime such as theft, burglary, armed robbery, and assault is common. The capabilities of the Malawi Police Service are growing but its resources and abilities to deter and investigate crimes, assist victims, and apprehend criminals are limited.

Demonstrations may occur and increase in frequency due to political issues and events such as elections. Tear gas is frequently deployed at demonstrations and roads may be blocked.

PASSPORT VALIDITY: 6 months

BLANK PASSPORT PAGES: One page for entry stamp

TOURIST VISA REQUIRED: No, if visiting for 30 days or less on a U.S. passport.

VACCINATIONS: Yellow fever, at least 10 days before arrival is required for travelers originating from or transiting through WHO-designated yellow fever countries.

CURRENCY RESTRICTIONS FOR ENTRY: Must declare all foreign currency upon arrival. Doing so helps to ensure travelers will be allowed to depart Malawi with foreign currency.

$5,000 is the maximum amount of foreign currency with which travelers may exit the country. Funds in excess of this amount (and previously undeclared upon arrival) may be confiscated and travelers may be arrested for failure to declare the foreign currency. Currency regulations are controlled by multiple entities, change often, and are not consistently applied by authorities. Citizens have spent months detained while Malawi authorities attempt to determine which regulations apply.

U.S. Embassy Lilongwe

Area 40, City Center

16 Jomo Kenyatta Road

Lilongwe 3, Malawi

Mailing Address: PO Box 30016

Lilongwe 3, Malawi

Local Mailing Address:

PO Box 30016, Lilongwe 3, Malawi

Telephone: +(265) (0)88 477 1366

Emergency After-Hours Telephone: +(265) (0)88-296-0178

Fax: +(265) 1-774-471 (Dial “0” before the “1” within Malawi)

Email: LilongweConsular@state.gov

If you decide to travel to Malawi:

Avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust your plans.

Keep travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and X/Twitter.

Review the Country Security Report for Malawi.

U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

U.S. citizens are reminded to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, that could turn violent with little or no warning.

