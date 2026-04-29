UnitedHealthcare fires worker over ‘Aww, they missed?’ comment on Trump assass!nation attempt 

UnitedHealthcare has fired a woman who expressed sadness in a TikTok video that President Donald Trump was not k!lled in the Saturday sho0ting during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

In the video, she sarcastically asked, “Aww, they missed?”

“We’re cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump’s attempt was, ‘It was probably fake,’” Alison King, who has reportedly deleted her LinkedIn account but was identified as a social media manager for UnitedHealthcare, said in the video.

“Like, immediately I was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t real, probably fake,’” King said. “And the second was ‘Aww, they missed? So happy they missed.’ Yeah, that’s sad,’” King said sarcastically.

“That’s when you know we’re cooked,” King added.

Meet Alison King of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Here she is mocking the assassination attempt on Trump and his administration members, and wishing for his assassination.

She does work with @MKTG, @SkolMarketing, and @Optum.

I wonder how their clients and patients feel about… pic.twitter.com/k8W4rpDZSa — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 27, 2026

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for UnitedHealthcare said, “Violence is never acceptable, and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values. The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company.”

The suspected shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, was arrested Saturday night after authorities said he opened fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the dinner, which Trump was attending for the first time as president.

Fox News Digital reported Allen wanted to target Trump administration officials in his foiled attack, according to law enforcement sources.

Allen is now facing life in prison.