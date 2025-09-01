“Unity in Christ Can Heal What Politics Has Divided”- Dr. Kingsley Chanda

“Unity in Christ Can Heal What Politics Has Divided” Dr. Chanda



Dr. Kingsley Chanda has urged the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) to rise above political and tribal divisions by embracing unity and economic self-reliance as the church celebrates 60 years of ministry.





Speaking at the Men’s Christian Fellowship (MCF) Conference, where he was officially welcomed as a member of the fellowship, Dr. Chanda reminded the gathering that the strength of the UCZ lies not only in its numbers but in its ability to live out the gospel through unity and action.





“Our first identity is in Christ, not in tribe. Our unity in Christ can heal what politics has divided,” he said, drawing loud applause from the audience.





Dr. Chanda emphasized that unity was not just a spiritual command but also a national necessity. He called on Christians to model reconciliation and brotherhood in a country increasingly tested by political intolerance and ethnic tensions.





“We cannot claim to love God while hating our neighbour. Zambia will stand or fall on the strength of our unity. The church must lead the way in showing that we are one family under Christ,” he added.





Beyond unity, Dr. Chanda challenged UCZ to embrace economic independence by putting its land, enterprises, and skilled membership to productive use. He noted that self-reliance would empower the church to feed communities, support youth evangelism, and create jobs.





“God has blessed UCZ with fertile land, idle businesses, and skilled members. These are not just assets, they are opportunities. This must change, and it must change now,” he said.





He further reminded the men of their responsibility to be priests, protectors, and providers in their homes and communities, calling for faith expressed through humility, service, and care for the vulnerable.





Quoting scripture, Dr. Chanda declared: “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,” urging the Men’s Christian Fellowship to be remembered as a movement that builds bridges, ignites revival, and restores hope.





As the UCZ marks six decades of ministry, Dr. Chanda’s message resonated as both a call to action and a vision for a church that unites spiritual revival with social and economic transformation.



©️ KUMWESU | August 31, 2025