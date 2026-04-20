UNITY KEY TO MEETING 50%+1 THRESHOLD, SIWILA WARNS OPPOSITION

A Patriotic Front (PF) official has expressed concern over the opposition’s chances of securing victory in this year’s elections, urging political parties to consider uniting behind a single eligible candidate.

Speaking after a meeting convened by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) last Friday, Benja Siwila said he had reflected on the current political landscape and was worried about the opposition’s prospects.

Mr. Siwila observed that it would be extremely difficult for any single opposition party to attain the 50 percent plus one threshold required to win the election independently.

He said this reality called for serious introspection among opposition players.

He noted that with the electoral calendar already released and key dates for campaigns and voting set, time was no longer on the opposition’s side, stressing that decisive action was needed.

Mr. Siwila outlined two possible paths for opposition parties; to unite early and organize around one credible and eligible candidate, or to wait for a potential election rerun, which he described as uncertain and unlikely to guarantee unity or success.

The newly appointed PF Deputy National Youth Chairman for Mobilization and Member of the Central Committee warned that delaying unity until a rerun would be a risky approach, as political dynamics could shift unpredictably.

He added that some opposition parties might even choose to align with the ruling party, making it more difficult to achieve cohesion later.

Mr. Siwila therefore appealed to opposition leaders to set aside personal interests, humble themselves, and prioritise the broader goal of winning the election.

He emphasised the need for teamwork while time still allowed.

He stated that unity at this stage was not merely an option, but potentially the only realistic path to electoral success.

Mr. Siwila added that the opposition still had a chance of winning, but only if it organised itself promptly.