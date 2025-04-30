Unity Over Ego: Tonse Alliance Must Reunite for the Sake of Suffering Zambians- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Unity Over Ego: Tonse Alliance Must Reunite for the Sake of Suffering Zambians



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



In a time when Zambia is bleeding, when homes are breaking under the weight of hunger, when mothers are skipping meals so their children can eat, and when the youth walk the streets with empty pockets and empty hope, it is not power or pride that will save us. It is unity. It is sacrifice. It is leadership with a conscience.



The Tonse Alliance was not just a political pact; it was a covenant with the people—a promise etched in the hearts of millions who dared to dream of a new dawn. But today, that dream is hanging by a thread. That promise is cracking under the weight of bruised egos, unnecessary infighting, and public spectacles that do nothing but insult the intelligence of a suffering nation.



Let this be said clearly and without apology: the suffering majority of Zambians do not care about your disagreements. They do not care about backroom whispers, political jostling, or blame games. They are not interested in who betrayed whom or which leader said what behind closed doors. And they certainly have no appetite for the constant airing of dirty linen in public.



While politicians bicker, Zambians are battling daily for survival. They want food on their tables, jobs for their children, medicine in hospitals, and dignity restored to their lives. That is the only agenda that matters.



The Tonse Alliance gave people hope. You walked with them, spoke their language, felt their pain, and stood together against a regime that failed them. But now, when unity is needed most, you falter. You allow petty differences, public outbursts, and personal grievances to threaten the only credible force capable of rescuing Zambia from political and economic ruin.



Enough is enough.



Let your boardrooms be filled not with arguments, but with solutions. Let your meetings behind closed doors be about strategy, not slander. Let your conversations be filled with conviction, not suspicion. And above all, let your actions speak louder than your titles.



Leadership is not about always being right; it is about doing what is right. Swallow your pride. Forgive past political wounds. Set your eyes on the bigger picture—the cries of a nation that still believes in you, even when you are too busy tearing each other apart.



The UPND government thrives on your disunity. It counts on your silence. It depends on your egos. But the people—the real heartbeat of Zambia—are counting on your unity. They still believe the Tonse Alliance is the only vehicle that can liberate them from the chains of poverty, corruption, and despair.



So ask yourselves, all of you in the Alliance: What legacy will you leave? One of betrayal, bickering, and collapse? Or one of courage, unity, and national salvation?



The people are watching. The streets are listening. The youth are waiting. History is being written.



This is your moment. Rise above self. Rise above party lines. Rise above hurt feelings and political mistrust. The nation is crying out for leadership—not leadership in name, but leadership in action.



Let the Tonse Alliance be reborn, not in politics, but in purpose. Not in power, but in principle. Not for personal gain, but for national redemption.



Because in the end, when all the speeches are over and the elections are done, what will matter most is not who had the loudest voice, but who had the boldness to unite for the people.



Zambia cannot wait any longer. The cries are growing louder. The patience is wearing thin. The window is closing.



Tonse Alliance, unite—before it is too late.