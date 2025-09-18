 University expels student who mocked Charlie Kirk’s assassination 

Texas State University has expelled a student who was caught on video mocking the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a campus memorial.

The video quickly spread online and sparked outrage. Texas governor Greg Abbott weighed in, demanding the student’s immediate removal. “Mocking assassination must have consequences,” he posted.

By Tuesday afternoon, Texas State’s president, Kelly Damphousse, released a statement calling the behavior “disturbing” and confirmed the individual was “no longer a student.” The school declined to release the name, citing federal privacy law.

The incident comes just days after Texas Tech University also expelled an 18-year-old student for disrupting a vigil for Kirk. In that video, the student was heard yelling, “F— y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head.”

Both expulsions highlight how schools across Texas are cracking down on students making remarks or stunts about Kirk’s killing. Since the fatal shooting, disciplinary actions have extended beyond campuses, with journalists, civil servants, and even a Secret Service employee losing their jobs over related comments.

While some officials, including Gov. Abbott, argue such behavior “crosses the line,” teachers’ unions in Texas have criticised the wider investigations as a political witch hunt targeting educators for personal social media activity.