University of Edinburgh Opens up About its History of Involvement in Slavery in New Report

The report by University of Edinburgh brings to light a minimum of £30 million received over the years from donors involved with transatlantic slavery. Few days ago, I chanced upon the UK Guardian newspaper’s view on this issue, and agree with their statement that institutions with centuries of power and influence behind them have a responsibility to be open with their links to slavery. University of Edinburgh’s report on its history of involvement in slavery is indeed part of a belated reckoning by UK institutions with this shameful past, but it is better late than never. Recently, there was a publication regarding US institutions such as Harvard as well on their links to slavery. As academia begins to open up gradually to this reality, it is reasonable to believe it will go beyond academia in due time.

August 1st which is designated to be Emancipation Day commemorates abolishment of slavery by Britain. The nation is credited for its abolition campaigns but the wealth and power it accumulated came from slavery through its colonies. Just as other Western nations, the UK made great wealth from slavery too and did not decide to abolish it because they had develop a sense of morality but by factors in play which they could not control. One of these factors was the Black enslaved people’s zest for freedom – most notably the successful Haiti Slave Revolt. Haiti was at the time France’s most profitable colony due to the plantations run by slave labour. The slave revolt had such a knock-on effect in that era that made slavery abolition inevitable and Haiti became the first nation to abolition slavery. We are always reminded by history that oppressors never grant freedom on a silver platter and that only the oppressed will the true power to emancipate themselves.

The reality often overlooked is that slavery changed our world. It can be said that its impact on some lives had been enriching as equally as it has been devastating for others. And the sad part is that its effects linger on till this day.

While researching for my documentaries on slavery, I realised what transatlantic slavery did to Africa really goes deep. Diversity, considered strength became Africa’s curse. Since different cultures of Africa at the time saw themselves as separate units, conflicts were easily fuelled between these cultures in order to get the war captives sold as slaves for the new world plantation labour. This took a life of it’s own and became uncontrollable, entire communities were wiped off because they could not defend themselves against bigger rival states. Attack became a mode of defence for some of the smaller states too who began attacking other weaker communities for European weapons to defend themselves. It is sad to see African states haven’t learned from this past and have remained divided as ever to their own disadvantage. Making it easier to be used against each other again and exploited. When it is obvious they only stand a chance working effectively together.

Manpower was immense capital in the past, and young Africans were enslaved to produce wealth on a large scale for their Western “owners”. They benefitted from this whiles many lives were destroyed. The practice was draining African states of needed human resources to such a degree that even some local leaders who were also involved began to worry. The sick system of slavery became a monster on its own even at times turning against leaders not/no longer in favour of the practice. This was due to the opposition faced from elites (local and foreign) who benefited from the system of slavery, and will do anything to keep it going for their parochial interest. We can notice parallels of this in our modern societies – those who benefit from the sick systems now do everything to maintain them.

The world needs face up to the painful history of transatlantic slavery. Millions of human lives were lost due to this, and it made the Western world the dominant power it is today. At what cost? African lives. If this is what it means to be great, no wonder the world is such a mess. Africa on the other hand was robbed of its human capital for centuries setting it back several years.

The trauma, distrust, power structures, and social disintegration left behind by slavery still lives on in African societies. The same collaboration that existed between foreign and local players in that era is still at play today with the current African political establishment as present day participants. African states have now been hijacked by self-seeking politicians similar to those past elites who benefited from the slave trade. They only come to power to serve their own interest and not the nation’s interest. Making it hard for the nation and its people to make meaningful progress. Politics has become a business venture, individuals go into it to be rich. Akin to a shady money doubling scheme reserved mainly for the rich to invest in order to increase their wealth exponentially at the expense of the people. The nation is lucrative for only family, friends and political associates. The rest of the masses are left on their own to feed from the crumbs left over from their table. They still run the resources of their countries to the benefit of other foreign nations instead. Made possible by the one-sided agreements often sealed by corruption. One might ask; Do we really have countries now? Nations at the mercy of thieves.

The West continues to reap the dividends of the destruction caused by chattel slavery and colonialism while the vast majority of Africans and the diaspora suffer the consequences in many ways, including unfair systems that end up also destructive to the planet. By coming to terms with the scale of these historical injustices, maybe then can we start a meaningful conversation and begin to heal our world.