University student beats up his lecturer for pushing him out of class

A brawl between a student of the University of Lagos and his lecturer has gone viral on all of social media.

In the viral video, the lecturer is seen opening the door and pushing the student to exit as he walk out.

However, the student was not going to have any of it after the lecturer pulled the neck of his shirt to pull him out.

Out of anger, he also pushed back the lecturer as a form of resistance and they both exited the lecture hall to the front of the gate.

The video also captures the moment where the physical altercation occurred between the two of them as they exchanged blows.

It is unknown the cause of the fight between the two. The university has also not released any statement regarding the incident.

Social media comment has mostly condemned the actions of the student for reacting. Others also called for lecturers to treat students as adults in the university.