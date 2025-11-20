Unjustified Absence from Osimhen 🇳🇬 and Salah 🇪🇬… While Hakimi 🇲🇦 Shows Real Respect!





It’s disappointing that top players like Victor Osimhen 🇳🇬 and Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬 chose not to attend the CAF Ballon d’Or ceremony, despite being nominees and major stars of African football. Their absence sends a negative message, as if African awards don’t hold the same value they give to European ones. 😕





On the other hand, Achraf Hakimi 🇲🇦 has shown an exceptional level of commitment and respect.



He attended the ceremony in 2023 and 2024, even though he didn’t win in those years. Yet he never skipped the event, never complained, and never undervalued it. Instead, he proved that he sees African football as a source of pride, not just a formality. 🌍✨





Here’s the contrast:



Stars like Osimhen 🇳🇬 and Salah 🇪🇬 didn’t show up, even in years they were strong contenders.





A world-class player like Hakimi 🇲🇦 kept showing up two years in a row, without winning, simply out of respect for Africa and its football community. 🙌🔥





This makes Hakimi a true role model — professionalism isn’t only about what happens on the pitch, but also about respecting the continent that shaped these players.





Do some stars lower the value of the event by not attending?

Maybe.

But Hakimi’s presence alone raises the value of the award and the entire continent. ⭐🌍🇲🇦