UNPACKING THE OPPOSITION TO CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL NO. 7 OF 2025



As the debate around the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 intensifies, several key actors have emerged as vocal critics. Among them are Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe, Citizens First President Harry Kalaba, New Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka, and sections of the Catholic Church. Their opposition has aligned with renewed calls by the Oasis Forum for nationwide protests, including a demonstration at State House, raising fundamental questions: Why are these groups opposed to the Bill, and do their actions reflect the will of the Zambian people or a deeper political agenda?





At the centre of the controversy is the perception that the Bill contains provisions that may alter the balance of power, adjust governance structures, or redefine certain constitutional protections. Although government officials defend the Bill as a necessary step to refine governance and strengthen institutions, critics insist that some clauses may weaken democratic safeguards or open the door to political manipulation.





Dr. Fred M’membe and other political leaders argue that constitutional amendments of such magnitude must undergo extensive dialogue, consensus-building, and broad public participation. They fear that rushing the process could produce a document shaped more by political convenience than national interest. By joining the calls for protests, these leaders are positioning themselves as defenders of constitutionalism, though observers note that political calculations cannot be entirely discounted.





The Catholic Church, historically a crucial moral voice in Zambia’s governance debates, has expressed concerns about specific provisions it believes may erode accountability or limit citizen oversight. For a Church known for advocating social justice and participatory governance, its caution is consistent with previous national debates such as the 2016 Bill of Rights referendum and earlier constitutional reform attempts.





The position of Lungisani Lungu, President of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), adds a legal dimension to the pushback. LAZ has long maintained that constitutional reforms must be insulated from partisan interests. By supporting the Oasis Forum’s calls for peaceful protest, Lungu signals the Association’s doubt about the process, the content, or the timing of the Bill. LAZ’s involvement traditionally influences public confidence in legal and constitutional matters, making its stance particularly significant.





But does this opposition mean that the Zambian public has outright rejected the Bill? Not necessarily.



While certain sections of society have amplified their objections, others, including civil servants, community leaders, and ordinary citizens, are still studying the Bill or awaiting clearer explanations of its implications. The national mood is not uniform, and Zambia has a history of spirited debate whenever constitutional amendments are proposed. It is, therefore, premature to conclude that the entire nation has taken a firm position.





What is evident, however, is that some opposing voices may be motivated not only by concerns over constitutional integrity but by political strategy. In a competitive political environment, rallying against a major governmental proposal is often a way to gain visibility, consolidate a support base, or position oneself as a defender of democracy ahead of future elections.





Yet, regardless of motives, their concerns should not be dismissed. Zambia’s constitutional history teaches that durable reforms emerge only from broad consensus, transparency, and inclusive dialogue. Any perception of secrecy, haste, or political engineering, real or imagined, will continue to deepen suspicion.





As the national debate unfolds, one thing is clear: Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 has become more than a legal document. It is now a political battleground, a civic test, and a measure of how Zambia navigates disagreement while safeguarding democracy.





In the end, the question is not only who supports or opposes the Bill, but whether Zambia’s leaders, institutions, and citizens can rise above partisanship to shape a Constitution that truly reflects the will of the people.



By Madalitso Sinkala



Ilelanga News. November 25, 2025.