UNRULY AND RIOTOUS BEHAVIOR OF SOME COPPERBELT UNIVERSITY STUDENTS WILL NOT GO UNPUNISHED – KITWE DC



Kitwe D.C writes…



It was not necessary for students to riot over lack of water in the university which resulted in the looting of shops in the nearby area.



Firstly, it is with utmost displeasure that we express disappointment in the unruly behavior of our intellectuals who are meant to spearhead our nation and serve as epitomes of knowledge in our societies.



In the event that caused this unruly behavior by the said group of students, there was an electrical fault on the transformers at Bulangililo Water Treatment Plant and it affected water supply to the Northern part of Kitwe. However, both Nkana Water and Zesco technical teams were on site to resolve the problem. The affected areas included: Kamatipa, Racecourse Garneton, Riverside, Parklands, Bulangililo, Kwacha East, East of Kwacha, Old Kwacha, Chimwemwe and Kawama including CBU itself.



The fault occurred yesterday in the afternoon and the combined technical team from Nkana Water and Zesco had been on site since then to resolve the problem. Due to the technical requirements of the installation and maintenance of these transformers, there was no water the whole day but was reconnected by 21:00hrs yesterday to which surprisingly, the rioting happened at 22:00hrs when water was already running.



Nkana water Co. even sent water bowsers to cushion the impact of this water outage in the institution but students still opted to riot and loot nearby shops. The big question is when the university is closed and these students are home, do they riot because of water problems in their residential areas? If No, then why at the expense of the institution and other innocent citizens?



It is then in conclusion of our investigating team,0 that this unruly behavior was carried out by students who were not ready for exams, which are to be held in a few weeks time and was a rather planned move that took advantage of the water crisis to loot shops for money and food which was not in genuine relation to the said water problem. Why should innocent citizens outside the University suffer such severe loses for an internal problem the institution?



It has also been discovered that those who incited this riot did it on political driven grounds. Let us not put the country in disarray because of political affiliation. The university is for learning and broadening one’s intellectual capabilities and not a political play ground.



We have therefore concluded that the identified culprits must be punished accordingly and expelled from the University with immediate effect. We urge all parents to offer caution and Counsel to their children in these universities about moral and social behavior to avoid such eventualities that may even result in loss of lives.



Lawrence Mwanza,

Kitwe District Commissioner.