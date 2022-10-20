UNZA Don Advises Edgar Lungu To Completely Retire From Active Politics And Focus On Being The Father Of The Nation

UNZA DON ADVISES LUNGU

By Naomi Daka

20th October, 2022 – Lusaka

UNIVERSITY of Zambia Lecturer and Researcher Ntazana Mutungwa Musukuma has advised former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to completely retire from active politics and focus on guiding the nation as a dignified statesman.

Reacting to a recent statement made by the former Head of State that there was nothing special in anyone being PRESIDENT, Mr Musukuma said such utterances by Mr Lungu are most likely to be misunderstood by the general public and perceived to border on political lines.

“Forget about politicking. Move on. Be a statesman that the Nation will look up-to for guidance, in the best interest of the country. Your continued political bombardings only work towards reducing your dignity. Emulate the likes of Nelson Mandela, a former President who became not only a great statesman for his country South Africa but also a World Icon,” advised Musukuma.

The UNZA Lecturer said that it was not true that there was nothing special about being President as stated by Mr Lungu because PRESIDENCY is the most dignified and highest office on the land and anyone occupying that highest Office is special and should be respected by all. He said that it is because the President is special that he is heavily guarded and protected.

“During the 2021 campaigns, you intended to hand over power to yourself, as you told us. You sang ‘Alebwelelapo Pa Mupando’ and danced. You desired to retain power because it was sweet. Why should you after losing the election tell us there is nothing special in being President? These self-contradictions only put your reputation in disrepute, which is not good for a former President,” said Musukuma.

Mr Musukuma said that it was embarrassing for a former Head of State to subject himself to attacks in the media through uttering politically-charged sentiments.

“Because of what you said recently, almost everyone is now talking against you, including opposition leaders like Ms Judith Kabemba. This does not augur well in the eyes of regional and international communities. However, for Zambia as a nation to project a good image of you Sir, the onus is on you to portray yourself as a statesman you ought to be,” said Musukuma.

The UNZA Lecturer said that having seemingly failed to leave behind a legacy worth talking about, the best Mr Lungu can now do is position himself as the best statesman.

“Let those that surround the former President help him by advising him correctly. Many have described his legacy as one of corruption and thuggery but now that he’s out of State House, he can use this time to score as a statesman, to help the poor, orphans, widows, the sick, the aged, people living with disabilities, street kids and so on,” said Musukuma.

Adding, “The worst that can happen to Mr Lungu is for him to fail as a statesman like many say he failed as President.”

During prayers on this year’s National Day of Prayer on 18th October, 2022, instead of praying for national reconciliation, peace and unity, Mr Lungu went off-mark and charged that there was nothing special about anyone being President, in apparent reference to incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema, a statement Which has widely been condemned by well-meaning Zambians.