UNZA FRIENDS OF BALLY HAIL GOVERNMENT’S BURSARY AND MEAL ALLOWANCE INITIATIVE



LUSAKA, 13 August 2025 – The University of Zambia (UNZA) ‘Friends of Bally’ student movement has described the reintroduction of bursaries and meal allowances for university students as a milestone achievement by the ruling UPND government.



National Executive Coordinator Albert Manjilunji said the initiative is a significant step towards empowering vulnerable members of society through access to education.





He noted that bursaries and meal allowances are enabling more students to pursue higher learning, which he called “a recipe for national development.”





“Education is a powerful tool for change,” Mr. Manjilunji stated. “These allowances are giving young people from disadvantaged backgrounds the chance to acquire skills and knowledge that can transform their lives and communities.”





He urged beneficiaries to use their education to improve their livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to economic growth and the national treasury.





Mr. Manjilunji further appealed to the youth to embrace entrepreneurship and innovative thinking, stressing that the government cannot provide formal employment for all of Zambia’s more than 20 million citizens.





“The future belongs to those who think outside the box,” he said, encouraging young people to generate their own income rather than depend on handouts.



