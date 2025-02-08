UNZA HOSTELS TO BE COMPLETED AS MINISTRY OF YOUTH, SPORTS & ART STEPS IN



The University of Zambia (UNZA) has received a significant boost from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art, which has pledged to complete the long-abandoned hostel project, popularly known as COJA hostels at the Great East Road campus. The project, which was aimed at building a Sports Village, stalled due to funding and is now back on track, with Good Life Company, a reputable construction firm, as the lead contractor.





These hostels have remained unfinished for years, forcing many to seek alternative, often inadequate, accommodations. However, with the ministry’s intervention, the project is progressing, and students can anticipate having suitable housing.



Mr. John Zulu, Director at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to investing in educational infrastructure.





“The ministry recognises the importance of providing a conducive learning environment for students,” he stated. “Completing this hostel project demonstrates our commitment to supporting the education sector and ensuring our students have access to modern amenities.”



UNZA Registrar, Theresa Chalwe, expressed delight that the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art has partnered with the university to address this urgent need.





“We look forward to creating a vibrant and supportive university community that fosters academic excellence and personal growth,” she said.



Mr. John Mukombwe, Dean of Students, emphasised the critical need for improved student accommodation at UNZA.

He highlighted the challenges students face when seeking off-campus housing, including safety concerns, high costs, and the negative impact on their academic performance.





Applauding the ministry’s commitment, Mr. Mukombwe said, “This is a significant investment in the future of our students, and we are grateful. We will work closely with the contractor to ensure the project is completed to the highest standards, providing our students with safe, comfortable, and modern accommodation.”





UNZA Students Union President, Dixion Mutambo, welcomed the development, and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Art.



“This is a major victory for UNZA students,” he stated.

He noted that the student union had been advocating for improved accommodation for years and is thrilled that the ministry has responded.





“We look forward to working with the university administration and the ministry to ensure this project is completed on time.”



The University of Zambia -UNZA