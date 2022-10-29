UNZA LECTURER MAGNATE FIRED FOR HAVING INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD YEAR UNZA STUDENT

On 27th August 2022, pictures showing the former UNZA lecturer who goes by the name of Magnate, enjoying a romantic time with a third year UNZA student on the beaches of Samfya leaked on the UNZA Leaks page.

Prior to this day, the part-time lecturer in the School of Natural Sciences had successfully managed to hide the young lady from the public the way our aunties hide ma ARVs. For such a prolific social media person, he was so good at not adding her to his postings that a shikulu could easily take notes from him on how to hide their lilomba. Talking of shikulus, in fact many people were thinking that it was not Paul C, but Magnate was was dating Mwizu, who others call Kanakulu.

Apart from associating with Mwizukanji, Magnate has long been helping Sheyzo make it long after the likes of Zakado the Boxer and Spax Mining had long given up on the troublesome midget who is a nuisance once he is sloshed with alcohol.

When the pictures were initially leaked online by UNZA LEAKS pages, Magnate took it lightly and laughed it off saying “Mwalitumpafye … 😂”. However, the disciplinary committee at UNZA didnt see the funny side of the whole episode.

The public display of affection on social media, though through an expose by a third party, was seen as very unprofessional and it rankled with UNZA management.

When UNZA management were presented with the evidence of the relationship, they put him on his defense. The man denied the relationship like Simon Peter who denied Jesus three times before the cock crowed. He believes in Kufya na “No”. However, the young lady took this as betrayal and did not go down that route to save the man’s career. She took it as betrayal for a man who had dated her for years to deny her and so she spilled the beans. Literally.

Armed with pictorial evidence and first witness testimony from the moma, UNZA management decided to refuse to let Magnate continue teaching her extra lessons in life enjoyment in Samfya or in October Hostel or in any venue. They took the action which protected the integrity of the university to avert allegations that compromise the credibility of the standards as the university that its students may receive favours from their lecturers – through sexually transmitted results – in their academic journeys. UNZA, being a serious university where morals are held high and a member of staff is not allowed to date or marry a student, fired him.

In order not to damage his prospects for the future, he was offered the chance to resign and no be fired so that he can at least access his accrued benefits and also have a chance at other jobs as opposed to being tainted with being fired.

He saw no two ways about it and left. He resigned to avoid being fired. Life is a “beach” they say.

When leaving, he posted on his Facebook page: “Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Today I bid farewell to the University of Zambia that has been my home for 3 years. Thank you for the memories, thank you for entrusting me with a big responsibility as a lecturer at a young age.🙏🏾”

If he was Magnet and not Magnate, we would have said his field must have been very highly charged when they went to Samfya and she was attracted the flux. Anyway that is Physics. The subject the Russian trained physicist used to Lecture in at UNZA.

A week before the pictures leaked, he posted: “I have been fired from 2 jobs and the reason they told me in both situations is “you are too ambitious”.”

He will do just fine. We ‘thinks’.

CREDIT: Post Analysis