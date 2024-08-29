UNZA LECTURER OBRIEN KAABA MAINTAINS THAT DISMISSED ACC BOSS SHAMAKAMBA IS A CORRUPT THIEF



UNZA LECTURER OBRIEN KAABA MAINTAINS THAT DISMISSED ACC DIRECTOR GENERAL, TO SHAMAKAMBA IS CORRUPT



UNZA lecturer, Dr. O’BRIEN Kaaba says dismissed Anti Corruption Commission ((ACC) Director General, Tom Shamakamba has multiple cases at LAZ including the matter he is accused of forging a Will..



In his submission, Dr. Kaaba has told the Lusaka High Court that, Shamakamba’s legal practice has not been premised on integrity and his professional life as a lawyer has significant blemishes.



He says Shamakamba’s time at the Commission was characterized by incompetence, lack of confidentiality and failure to effectively prosecute cases of corruption which led to the entire Board formally complaining to President Hakainde Hichilema about his conduct.



Dr. Kaaba said this in his defense that Shamakamba has been subject of several disciplinary actions by the Law Association of Zambia and in no case was he cleared.



Further, the Law Association of Zambia could not support his appointment as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission because it never cleared him in all disciplinary matters brought before it.



He says Shamakamba inappropriately used his power as Director General of the ACC to give immunity to four(4) of the accused people involved in the Ministry of Finance scandal which was being investigated by the ACC, thereby shielding them from prosecution and justice and as a result, some of the said accused persons, despite being allegedly involved in serious acts of corruption, have retained their senior positions in government.



Dr. Kaaba told the court that, as Director General of the ACC Shamakamba has been involved in serious acts calculated to undermine the fight against corruption.



” In one instance, involving a case of corruption involving a pharmaceutical company, which case was jointly being investigated by the police and the ACC and the passports of suspects confiscated, Shamakamba as Director General of the ACC called for the file and without justifiable reason, released the passports of the suspects, thereby aiding and abetting their escape from the jurisdiction and to date the suspects are still at large; and further, in unclear and unjustified circumstances, the Plaintiff personally wrote to the Ministry of Justice to the effect that the investigation had closed and therefore, the 6 million United States dollars which was frozen in the said mater should to released,” Dr. Kaaba submitted.