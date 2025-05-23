UNZA, NIPA, AND HONE STUDENTS ENDORSE AND PROMISE TO MOBILIZE FOR PRESIDENT HH



May 23, 2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, has described the Constitution amendment review as progressive, stating that President Hakainde Hichilema wants a quarter of parliamentary seats reserved for youths and women, as students from UNZA, NIPA, and Evelyn Hone College endorse and pledge to mobilize for the President.





Speaking during the Friends of Bally interactive forum at NIPA, Mr. Imenda urged youths across the country to defend their right to be included in governance, as their interests cannot be discussed in their absence.





He explained that the UPND government is implementing the free education policy to empower vulnerable rural youths who cannot afford school fees by equipping them with livelihood skills to contribute to the economy.





Mr. Imenda said some of the best-performing students come from humble backgrounds, which is why President Hichilema introduced free education, bursaries, allowances, and the school feeding program to ensure equal access to education.





He emphasized that President Hichilema envisions restoring Zambia’s greatness, similar to the era of President Kenneth Kaunda, when finding employment was as easy as putting food on the table.



The Secretary General stressed that the future of Zambians is secure with President Hichilema’s re-election in 2026, as he is a visionary leader who cares deeply for the youth, women, the differently abled, and the vulnerable, and that is why the Constitution is being amended to reflect their concerns.





Dorothy Matyola, the NIPA Chapter representative of Friends of Bally, commended President Hichilema’s methodical approach that has led to lower prices of mealie meal and fuel despite the recent drought, and pledged that NIPA students will continue to mobilize for him.





Comfort Chisenga from the Evelyn Hone Chapter of Friends of Bally stated that the Cyber Security Act of 2025 is a progressive law meant to bring order to cyberspace, and only those who commit crimes have reason to panic.



