UNZA ORDERED TO PAY FIRED DEPUTY VICE CHANCELLOR

The constitutional Court has ordered the University of Zambia (UNZA) to pay former deputy vice chancellor Tamala Tonga Kambikambi salaries and put her back on pay roll from the time her contract was terminated to date in full.

Dr Kambikambi was appointed deputy vice chancellor on February 27, 2022 for a period of 4 years, however her contract was terminated on May 6, 2022 without being paid retirement and terminal benefits.

This is in a matter in which Dr. Kambikambi filed a petition in the constitutional court on June 15, 2022 against UNZA for allegedly contravening Article 187, 189 of the constitution seeking relief against the institution decision to remove her from the payroll without paying her terminal benefits.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Mathews Kasonde Chisunka, the court ruled that the decision by UNZA to remove Dr Kambikambi from the payroll without paying her pension benefits under her 1998 permanent and pensionable contract was contrary to article 189 of the constitution. The court has ordered UNZA to pay Dr. Kambikambi her salaries for the period her pension remained unpaid in full based on the last salary that she received as lecturer under the 1998 permanent and pensionable contract.

The court further ruled that the salaries due to Dr Kambikambi should be paid together with an interest of 6% from the date of filing of the petition to the Day of Judgment and thereafter at the average lending rate as determined by the Bank of Zambia up to date of final payment.

Fired UNZA lecturer Prof. Luke Mumba has however had all his claims in the petition on the same grounds as Dr Kambikambi dismissed for lacking merit.

Prof. Mumba in his petition claimed that UNZA allegedly contravened Article 187, 189 of the constitution for remove him from the payroll without paying him terminal benefits.

He was reappointed as UNZA vice chancellor on May 17, 2021 after serving a full five years contract which ended on June 30, 2021 but his new contract was prematurely ended terminated.

CREDIT: DNZ