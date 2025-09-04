UNZA STUDENTS FLOOD STATE HOUSE TO MEET “DADDY” A DAY OF SONGS, SUNSHINE, AND SOLIDARITY





By Grant Choonya



Lusaka – September 2, 2025



Thousands of students from the University of Zambia (UNZA) yesterday turned the capital city into a vibrant procession as they marched to State House to meet none other than “Daddy” Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.





From Great East Road, down through Addis Ababa Drive, the streets echoed with spirited chants, claps, and solidarity songs, a melody of praise to their beloved leader. It was less of a political event and more of a national festival, drawing comparisons to the wave of 2012 AFCON celebrations or the 2021 election victory rally. Only this time, the celebration was sparked by the sheer anticipation of meeting “Their Friend, “Bally”, “the Man of the Hour.”





What made the day even more memorable was the peaceful nature of the march. The entire procession was violence-free, and students were quick to express their gratitude to their “cousins” the Zambia Police for their professional conduct and warm approach throughout the event. Officers were seen not only maintaining order but also sharing smiles and short chats with students, fostering a spirit of mutual respect and unity.





Sweating in the scorching Tuesday afternoon heat, the students pressed forward with unshaken determination. Dehydrated but undeterred, exhausted but energized by the moment, the intellectuals finally arrived at the gates of State House their long-awaited rendezvous with the Head of State.





In true Bally fashion, President Hichilema welcomed the students with a broad smile and an even broader message of hope. Taking to the podium, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to empowering the youth through quality education.





“Education is the best equalizer. It is the engine of economic growth and the greatest investment a nation can make,” President Hichilema told the eager crowd.

“We will continue to improve student welfare better accommodation, increased meal allowances, and expanded access to student loans. This is not a promise. It’s a plan already in motion.”





The announcement was met with thunderous applause, as the students broke into spontaneous chants of “Daddy Chololo, Daddy Chololo, Bally for 2026!”





UNZA student leadership, speaking on behalf of their colleagues, praised BALLY for his visionary leadership, inclusive governance, and hands-on approach to youth issues. In a bold political endorsement, the students officially declared their unwavering support for President Hichilema’s 2026 bid, vowing to retain him in office as a partner in their future.





But it wasn’t all speeches and selfies. As the event wrapped up, an unexpected wave of empowerment rolled in this time for Lusaka’s bus drivers, as hundreds of bus operators were mobilized to provide free transport for the students back to campus, proving once again that when Bally hosts, no one is left behind.





As the sun set over State House, the last chants faded into the distance, and students returned to their lecture halls with a renewed sense of purpose, of course with plenty of selfies to brag about.



