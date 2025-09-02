UNZA STUDENTS TO MATCH TO STATE HOUSE TO THANK PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) has announced that students will match to State House today at 12:00 hours to thank President Hakainde Hichilema for what they describe as his exemplary leadership.





According to a memo issued by UNZASU, the match will not only serve as a gesture of appreciation but will also provide an opportunity for students to present the challenges they face in pursuit of education and to seek possible solutions from the Head of State.





The Union has called on all University of Zambia students to participate in the match, describing it as a historic platform to strengthen dialogue between the student body and the Presidency.



