UNZA Resolutions of the Senate;



UNZA to Open Through Online Classes



After thorough deliberations, Senate made the following resolutions





2.1 That the Second Term of the 2025/2026 Academic Year shall commence on

11th May 2026 and shall be conducted online using the Moodle platform.





2.2 That guidance on when the Mid-year examinations will be conducted will be

provided in due course. Schools are directed to convene meetings to determine

and agree on the appropriate examination modalities.





2.3That Schools shall report back to the Senate on Thursday, 7th May 2026, at

14:30 hours.





2.4That the 55th Graduation ceremony will be held as scheduled.