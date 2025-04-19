UNZA Unveils High-Tech MSc Programmes to Power Zambia’s Scientific Future



The University of Zambia (UNZA) has rolled out four new Master of Science (MSc) programmes aimed at bolstering Zambia’s scientific and technological workforce. The announcement was made during a launch event held at the institution’s Great East Road Campus, attended by key stakeholders from government, academia, and international development agencies.



The new programmes MSc in Space Science and Applications, Medical Physics, Nuclear Engineering, and Health Physics and Radiation Protection are being offered under UNZA’s School of Natural and Applied Sciences. The initiative is backed by the Ministry of Technology and Science, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through the ZAM007 Project, and the European Union’s Funded4Future Project.



Speaking on behalf of Technology and Science Minister Felix C. Mutati, Permanent Secretary Dr. Eng. Brilliant Habeenzu described the launch as a "timely and strategic investment" aimed at closing Zambia's research gap and accelerating socio-economic development.



“Currently, Zambia has fewer than 90 researchers per one million people—far below global standards,” Habeenzu said. “These programmes are designed to reverse that trend by producing a new generation of scientists equipped with globally relevant skills.”



The government emphasized that the initiative aligns with its Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, which focuses on human capital development and the creation of a knowledge-driven economy. Dr. Habeenzu also called for increased investment in laboratory infrastructure, digital learning platforms, and internship opportunities to support the new MSc tracks.



UNZA Vice-Chancellor Professor Mundia Muya noted that the launch was not only an academic milestone but also a developmental leap for the country.



“These programmes will produce professionals who can address critical challenges in health, energy, and space science,” Prof. Muya said. “We’re extending our commitment to service and excellence beyond classrooms, into shaping Zambia’s future.”



Dr. Orleans Mfune, Dean of the School of Natural and Applied Sciences, acknowledged the role of international partners in facilitating the programme. He added that the university is focused on producing graduates who can compete on the global stage while contributing to national development.



Professor Fulvio Franchi, who contributed to the curriculum development, underscored the potential of the new programmes to open up global research partnerships and create new job markets in emerging fields.



The launch has been widely viewed as a landmark step toward transforming Zambia into a regional hub for science, innovation, and research excellence.



April 18, 2025

By Sarah Nelia Mabuku & Edwin Daka

©️ KUMWESU