UNZASU VICE PRESIDENT DENIES BEING PAID TO ATTEND GOVERNMENT EVENTS



University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) Vice President, Jemimah Mwaba, has dismissed allegations that she is paid to attend and speak at Government-organized events.





Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of The Phoenix Breakfast show with Chimweka and Hope Tha Duchess, Ms. Mwaba clarified that the only financial support she receives relates to logistical expenses such as transport, meals and accommodation – an arrangement she believes is not unique to her only.





Meanwhile, Ms. Mwaba has noted that many students fear a repeat of 2016 when the University was closed indefinitely following unrest over meal allowances. She said this has motivated the Union’s decision to adopt a more engagement-driven approach rather than disruptive tactics such as riots.





Ms. Mwaba added that maintaining cordial relations with Government has so far contributed to quicker responses to some challenges affecting students. She expressed optimism that ongoing engagements will yield further results that will be seen beyond her tenure which ends in eight months.



