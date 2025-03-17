UNZASU welcomes CCTV Installation at UNZA, backs constitution amendments



THE University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) has expressed its support for President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to install CCTV cameras at the university, calling the move a positive step towards improving campus security and protecting students from exploitation.



UNZASU president Dickson Mutambo praised the initiative, stating that it would help prevent instances of sexual exploitation by older individuals, commonly referred to as “sugar daddies” and “sugar mummies.”





He emphasised that the installation of the cameras would also enhance general security on campus, reducing incidents such as theft and other criminal activities.



“The installation will help prevent older people who come for our momas, it will help in terms of security and keeping the University safe from other vices like theft,” he said.





“We are happy and appreciate the President. our [call] to the ministry is that work should start now, it should not take three to four years,” he said.



President Hichilema had earlier announced the directive while officiating at the National Youth Indaba in Lusaka.





He instructed Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati to oversee the installation of CCTV cameras in higher learning institutions across the country to help monitor and curb inappropriate behaviour, including the presence of older individuals seeking to exploit students.



Additionally, President Hichilema encouraged students to remain focused on their studies and avoid distractions.





Meanwhile, the students also tackled the ongoing debate for constitutional amendments adding their voice in the matter as young leaders.



At a joint press briefing in Lusaka, Mutambo and representatives from the Levy Mwanawasa Students Union (LEMUSU) voiced their support for constitutional amendments, highlighting the importance of involving young people in shaping the country’s legal framework.





But the unions called for a transparent and inclusive process, ensuring that all stakeholders, especially youth, have a role in shaping Zambia’s future.



They stressed that any constitutional amendments must follow the rule of law and include broad participation from all Zambians.





“We as young people dominate the Zambian population, we would love to see the participation of young people to be done in the country,” Mutambo said.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba, March 17, 2025