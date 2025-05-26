Up your game by choosing president or we will take over – Opposition youths



A COALITION of opposition party youths, operating under the banner of Umozi Kumawa, has issued a warning to the Patriotic Front, Tonse Alliance, and other opposition parties to elect a unified leader by August 2025, or face a youth takeover.











The ultimatum was delivered by Umozi Kumawa spokesperson Chanonda Ngwira to Kalemba, shortly after United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairperson Sakwiba Sikota addressed youths outside the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court following the conviction of Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga.





Ngwira stated that Zambians are seeking a unified opposition capable of effectively challenging the ruling party.





“I want to appeal to Patriotic Front, Tonse Alliance, Citizens First Party and other opposition political parties to up their game so that they can compete with President Hakainde Hichilema. 2026 must be about change of regime, must be bringing back the freedom of the people,” he said.





Ngiwra said the political party leaders must drop their ego and choose a leader before it is late.



He added that if their leaders are not willing to drop their ego, the youths are willing to take over.





“The young people will take over, it doesn’t matter the political party one belongs to, we are going to take over and be in front, so that they [leaders] can be behind and give us wisdom,” Ngwira said.





He said the youths will only be seeking wisdom from them when they take over because they seem not to be ready.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba May 26, 2025