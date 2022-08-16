Miles Sampa



UPDATE ON 2021 CDF & ROADS REPAIRS A frustrating case of Ba Council & ZNS

Dear Matero Residents,

Please note that on 25th of July, 2022, we finally got a letter of approval from the Ministry of Local Government approving our February proposal to have the K1.5M 2022 CDF allocation be used to mend potholes and make various roads in our constituency passable into the next rain season.

So now the ball is with the Lusaka City Council who have the powers to find contractors to start the works especially on the Zingalume, Daina Kaimba to Chunga road. I then got information that they were looking to contract ZNS to come work on our roads. Much respect I have for ZNS and it’s noble role in our Country but I am concerned with them getting paid the K1.5M to do our roads.

My reasons are;

ZNS already has been contracted to do Mandevu Constituency road but I am told todate they have hardly started. Paying CDF back to government coffers (ZNS) defeats the principle of empowering citizens and residents if the contracts were given to Zambian companies more so based in Matero or Lusaka. No extra jobs will be created if our CDF contract is paid to ZNS because ZNS staff are already on a pay roll.

I went to the Council last Friday to have a meeting with the new Town Clerk Brighton Mbaimbai on firstly the delay in implementing the Ministry approved mending of the Zingalume road amongst others and also why they opting for the ZNS approach that will hardly empower Zambian contractors and residents.

Above all, I am just not comfortable with ZNS as cannot push them to work faster as I would if it was a private sector company on the ground. I am not about to start getting referred to Generals if a Mazembe or Bull Dozer breaks down and not fixed in days.

To ZNS it will just be a ‘service’ to us despite paying for it but we want contracts given to companies who will operate on performance based and payments withheld if a good job is not done.

I have an appointment with the Town Clerk on Wednesday to brain storm and reason with him on the urgency to get our roads fixed before the rain season.

I was not surprised last two weeks to read both the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Local Government complain on the delays in implementation or absorption rate on already approved and funded CDF project.

Nkani ili pama Councils. They work in their own World. Not even Ministers get to prevail on their approach to efficiency in CDF implementation. Not surprised the President has a date with Mayors, Council Chairperson and Council Dirctors tomorrow .

Guess what? They will listen very attentively but still get back to snail pace approach to CDF implementation and they will use the procurement act and its inertia to cover or protect themselves.

At the end of the day and as I keep getting it right, no CDF work will be done at the end of the year. I would however want to be proved wrong this time around and our 2021 CDF gets implemented onto our Matero road before the rain season next two months.

Together We Can

MBS15.08.2022