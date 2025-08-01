UPDATE ON HON. NIXON CHILANGWA AND OTHERS
Deputy Secretary General of the Patriotic Front, and former Hon. Nixon Chilangwa remains incacerated at Mukobeko Maximum Prison.
He is very well, spends time reading and writing.
He has recently suffered tragedy following the loss of his wife, Mwamba Kambikambi and his father, John Chilangwa.
Former Pambashe MP, Hon. Ronald Chitotela is also doing well.
However former Kawambwa Council Chairperson, Kalumba Chifumbe has been struggling as his cardiac condition has detoriarated and has caused serious concerns to the family.
It should be noted that although the accused persons are entilted to bail pending appeal, this has been denied as part of a lawfare scheme by President Hakainde Hichilema.
Others denied bail pending appeal include Francis Muchemwa, former Kabushi MP, Hon. Bowman Lusambo and former Lumezi MP, Hon. Munir Zulu.
Our strong appeal remains firm, President Hichilema must desist from interfering with the Judiciary and must allow persons to enjoy their due constitutional rights and protection, and allow the persons jailed to be granted bail pending appeal.
The case of the serious medical status of Kalumba Chifumbe, who needs specialized medical treatment, requires urgent attention and resolution
Issued by;
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Chairperson of Information and Publicity
PATRIOTIC FRONT
There is nothing special about these convicts. Excepr that they became so arrogant that they thought they coukd get away with murder. The fact that they held positions of leadership and influence means they should have known better. And therefore have no excuse. In fact the sentences they were handed were very light.
Gone are the days when the office of the president was abused to sweep crimes under the carpet. There are prison authorities who deal with individual cases and make an assessment of what is the best course of action for a prisoner. And the nation at large.