UPDATE ON HON. NIXON CHILANGWA AND OTHERS



Deputy Secretary General of the Patriotic Front, and former Hon. Nixon Chilangwa remains incacerated at Mukobeko Maximum Prison.





He is very well, spends time reading and writing.



He has recently suffered tragedy following the loss of his wife, Mwamba Kambikambi and his father, John Chilangwa.





Former Pambashe MP, Hon. Ronald Chitotela is also doing well.



However former Kawambwa Council Chairperson, Kalumba Chifumbe has been struggling as his cardiac condition has detoriarated and has caused serious concerns to the family.





It should be noted that although the accused persons are entilted to bail pending appeal, this has been denied as part of a lawfare scheme by President Hakainde Hichilema.





Others denied bail pending appeal include Francis Muchemwa, former Kabushi MP, Hon. Bowman Lusambo and former Lumezi MP, Hon. Munir Zulu.





Our strong appeal remains firm, President Hichilema must desist from interfering with the Judiciary and must allow persons to enjoy their due constitutional rights and protection, and allow the persons jailed to be granted bail pending appeal.





The case of the serious medical status of Kalumba Chifumbe, who needs specialized medical treatment, requires urgent attention and resolution





Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

PATRIOTIC FRONT