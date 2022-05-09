UPDATE: ROYAL AFRICA BUS ACCIDENT UPDATE

It was a head on collision accident between a truck and Royal Africa Bus.

We can confirm that there are two deaths. One from the Royal Africa bus and a truck driver.

Relatives of the Zambian who has died have been notified but we will withhold the name for now.

Nine passengers are in a very critical condition and are being attended to.

Most passengers have been rushed in and around hospitals near Francis Town.

We have alerted the Zambia High Commission in Botswana and the Association of Zambians in Botswana.

We will keep you updated as we receive confirmed information.

Thank you.

Ferdinand Simaanya

ZDO & ZASA President

0844999186