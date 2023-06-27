UPDATE THE NATION ON PROGRESS MADE ON KCM, MOPANI

….so that the key stakeholders can appreciate the efforts made so far in dealing with challenges at the two mines, says Samuel Banda

Lusaka… Tuesday June 27, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe has been called upon to consider giving an update on how far government has gone in revamping Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines.

Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director Samuel Banda says it is imperative that the Minister in charge of mining comes out to explain what efforts have been made so far in dealing with issues at the two mining firms.

Mr. Banda is of the view that the people need to know how far government has gone in its negotiations with Vedanta Resources with regards KCM operations.

“The Minister of Mines Hon Paul Kabuswe is on record of indicating that the negotiation process regards KCM and Mopani mines is complicated and that Zambians cannot understand the process. However, we want to indicate that we are wondering how the Minister of Mines expect us to understand and comprehend the negotiation process with Vedanta when he has not updated the nation on the details and also the progress made regarding KCM and Mopani. We expect the Minister of Mines to be transparent and we expect the process to be transparent,” he said.

“We expect the Minister to update the nation and avail the details in the negotiations with prospective investors or with Vedanta Resources. It is important that the Minister avails the details so that stakeholders and the people of Zambia can know how they can offer appropriate advise to the government regarding the negotiations.”

Mr. Banda said his organization is saddened that despite that several various economic challenges such as high unemployment levels, huge poverty levels and an unstability of the kwacha, government has continued to delay to conclude negotiations regarding KCM and Mopani.

He since appealed to the Minister of Mines to be transparent on this matter, update the nation on the progress made and conclude the negotiations in order to boost the country’s economy.