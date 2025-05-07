Upgrade or downgrade? Black Coffee’s new girlfriend divides fans

Black Coffee’s pictures with his new girlfriend and Enhle Mbali divided fans on Twitter. His past relationship with actress Enhle Mbali was once the talk of Mzansi. Their union, which started with a fairytale wedding, sadly ended in a highly publicised divorce.

Fans closely followed their journey, admiring their stylish red carpet appearances and love for family. Even after the split, Enhle remained a strong and admired figure in the entertainment industry.

Black Coffee, a global music icon, kept his love life low-key for a while. Now, fans are buzzing again—this time, about his new romance.

Photos of him with Victoria Gonzalez have sparked debates online. On Twitter, one user compared Enhle and Victoria, asking if Black Coffee “upgraded or downgraded.”

The post went viral, with many people quickly jumping into the debate. Once again, Black Coffee’s love life is trending for all to see.

Black Coffee’s new girlfriend divides fans

Victoria Gonzalez, Black Coffee’s current flame, is undeniably stunning with an international charm. On the other hand, Enhle Mbali boasts natural elegance and timeless South African beauty.

Fans couldn’t resist comparing their looks, flooding timelines with hot takes and photos. Some praised Victoria’s chic European style. Others stood firm for Enhle’s African glow.

However, beauty is subjective and lies in the eye of the beholder. While the debate raged, others reminded fans of what truly matters—happiness.

Enhle seems focused on motherhood and her career. Black Coffee appears content and glowing with Victoria. No one truly knows what happens behind closed doors.

What matters is emotional peace, not public opinion. Twitter may ask if he upgraded, but love isn’t a competition. Each woman brings something special and unique to the table.

In the end, all three deserve peace, love, and joy. Let’s celebrate love instead of comparing women.

Black Coffee with old girlfriend and new girlfriend!



Upgrade or downgrade?? pic.twitter.com/521gPrPzjc — Minister of retweets(reposts)🔄 (@Buhlenomuhle) May 5, 2025

Fans divided

After @Buhlenomuhle shared pictures of Black Coffee’s new girlfriend and compared her beauty with Enhle Mbali, they divided fans. “Black Coffee with old girlfriend and new girlfriend! Upgrade or downgrade??” they said.

Fans came in numbers giving their opinion about Black Coffee’s love life.

@ScottNgiphile “She is in for money meanwhile the first one he hustled for it with her in the picture. Sad”

@MthunziLKDwanya “Impossible to tell, the inside will always out perform the outside particularly when you create and build – nothing that can ever be told from photographs. You have to be in it to tell ”

@Dr15_Odds “Obviously a downgrade. A woman that has given a man children is more valuable than a girlfriend that is yet to bear a child. By the look of things it doesn’t look like he’s going to succeed in getting her to give him babies.”