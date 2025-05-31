UPND: A Government of Press Briefings, by Press Briefings, for Press Briefings- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

UPND: A Government of Press Briefings, by Press Briefings, for Press Briefings



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Since taking office, the UPND government has shown unmatched devotion to one thing: talking. If governance were judged by the number of press briefings held, Zambia would be a global leader. From fuel hikes to economic “updates,” from borrowed policies to borrowed microphones, there is a press briefing for every occasion, and sometimes for no occasion at all.





You have to admire their consistency. No matter the crisis, the UPND is always ready, not with solutions but with statements. Policy direction? Just wait for a briefing. Crisis response? There is a press update on the way. Pledge implementation? That is still pending, but there will be a media briefing tomorrow, so stay tuned.





If holding daily press briefings had any economic impact, Zambia would be one of the most prosperous nations on Earth by now.





The sad truth is that this obsession with public relations has become a substitute for actual leadership. The energy spent preparing podiums and printing statements would be better used building industries, creating jobs, or solving the very problems they so eloquently talk about. Promises like youth empowerment, economic transformation, and institutional accountability, once shouted from campaign platforms, now barely whisper beyond the walls of the press room.





How I wish they could commit to action with half the dedication they show to staging briefings. While citizens are drowning in the rising cost of living, the UPND is busy managing optics. Zambians need tangible progress, not perfectly worded press statements. They demand delivery, not daily dialogues.





Leadership is not about sounding good; it is about doing good. Until the UPND realizes that a country cannot be governed through microphones alone, they risk being remembered not for transformation but for verbosity. Not as a government of the people, but as a government of press briefings, by press briefings, for press briefings.