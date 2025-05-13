UPND ACCUSED OF CORRUPTION COVER-UP AS $50M HEALTH AID SCANDAL EXPLODES



The FOX Newspaper



The New Heritage Party (NHP) has launched an attack on President Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND administration, accusing it of “wilful negligence, incompetence and a grand cover-up” following the U.S. government’s withdrawal of $50 million in health sector aid.





The scandal, triggered by revelations from U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzalez, has exposed deep cracks in Zambia’s governance, especially in how the Ministry of Health handled donor funds meant for life-saving drugs and services.





KEY EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS:

• Audit Covered Up: A forensic audit allegedly confirmed corruption in the Ministry of Health—but the Zambian government never made it public. The NHP questions why Zambians only learned about the scandal from a foreign ambassador.



• Gov’t Knew for 2 Years: The U.S. reportedly held over 33 meetings with the Zambian government about the issue over a two-year period, but no action was taken until the funding was publicly pulled.

• ‘Wake-Up Call’ Too Late: President Hichilema’s recent statement calling the situation a “wake-up call” has been ridiculed by opposition leaders, who say the government “only woke up after being exposed.”



• Minister Asking for Help After Ignoring It: Health Minister Sylvia Masebo is now asking the U.S. for help investigating the scandal—despite the U.S. offering that assistance more than a year ago and getting a “lukewarm response.”



• Public Still in the Dark: Despite repeated calls, the government has not released the audit report, nor outlined how it will replace the lost $50 million or prevent future corruption.





WIDER IMPACT AND POLITICAL FALLOUT



The U.S. is Zambia’s largest health donor, heavily funding HIV/AIDS, maternal health, and malaria programs. The withdrawal of $50 million could cripple medicine supplies in rural areas already hit by shortages.





The NHP’s leader, Chishala Kateka, called the incident “the final nail in the coffin” for UPND credibility. “This isn’t just about lost funds. It’s about lost lives, lost trust, and a lost opportunity to govern with integrity,” she said.





With general elections set for 2026, opposition parties are rallying around this scandal, framing it as evidence that the UPND is no longer fit to lead.