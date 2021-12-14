UPND ACCUSES IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS OF WORKING AGAINST BALLY’S VISION OVER SUNZU’S MATTER

14TH December 2021

BY; IP

The United Party for National Development-UPND has accused some government officials at the Immigration department of working towards furnishing the name of the new dawn government so that is can look as though it doesn’t care about sports by what he calls victimization on the family of Zambia’s football Icon Stopila Sunzu’s.

UPND deputy Youth and Sports Chairperson Kenny Ng’ona says the immigration officers should stop the act immediately because President Hakainde Hichilema means well for the people of Zambia including the Sunzu family.

Mr. Ng’ona has demanded immigration officers to apologize to Stopila’s father for putting his name in disrepute.

He has explained that Sunzu’s father Felix Sunzu came from Zaire just like many other immigrants that moved from Zaire to Zambia as soccer stars and some worked in different fields in the mining towns.

He adds Sunzu played for TP Mazembe as a goal keeper in the 70s and later moved to Konkola blades in the 80s stating that all his children were born in the mining town of Chililabombwe.

Mr. Ng’ona further says Felix Sunzu’s first-born son started playing for Konkola Blades while the young brother Stopila was given a Scholarship by Christopher Kalila at Afrisports in Kitwe.

He says let all those that are troubling the Sunzu family stop doing because Sunzu’s father has stayed in Zambia for more than 40 years now.

Immigration officers should stop the nonsense they are doing – Kenny Ng’ona

Press Statement

Kenny Ng’ona

UPND NMC Member.

D/National Youth & Sports

Chairman