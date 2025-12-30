UPND ADOPTS BYWELL SIMPOSYA AS KASAMA MAYORAL CANDIDATE



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has officially adopted Mr. Bywell Simposya as its candidate for the forthcoming Kasama mayoral by-election.





Speaking shortly after his adoption, Mr. Simposya expressed gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and pledged to work tirelessly to secure victory for the UPND.





Mr. Simposya called on the people of Kasama to rally behind his candidature, stating that unity and support were key to accelerating development in the city.





Kasama Central Constituency Patriotic Front Member of Parliament, Ms. Sibongile Mwamba, who attended the adoption briefing, urged residents of Kasama to vote for the UPND candidate, citing the government’s inclusive approach to resource allocation.





Ms. Mwamba said President Hakainde Hichilema has a deep commitment to the welfare of Zambians and appealed to the people of Kasama to support his development agenda through the UPND candidate.





She noted that Kasama is yearning for meaningful development, which can only be achieved by electing leaders aligned with the ruling party.





Ms. Mwamba further stated that those resisting support for the UPND are standing in the way of progress and development.



Meanwhile, Chama South Patriotic Front aspiring candidate, Mr. Davison Mung’andu, advised opposition political parties not to waste time contesting against the UPND, arguing that the government is firmly steering the country forward.





Mr. Mung’andu said the development strides recorded under President Hichilema’s four years in office have had a significant and positive impact on the lives of Zambians.





He appealed to the opposition to acknowledge the direction of the country and allow the President to continue implementing transformative policies.





Mr. Mung’andu added that President Hichilema and his team are laying a strong foundation for greater prosperity through well-aligned national development programmes.





He called on all Zambians to rally behind President Hichilema and the UPND leadership for sustained national progress.



The adoption process was led by UPND Vice Chairperson Election,Mr. Likando Mufalali and National Chairperson Mr. Collins Maoma, alongside Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Mr. Paul Kabuswe, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Mr. Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Transport , Northern Province Minister Mbao and Logistics Mr. Frank Tayali, and other senior party officials.