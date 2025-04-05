UPND advises Archbishop Banda to declare political interests



UPND Chairperson for Religious Affairs Chairman, William Njombo has implored church leaders to openly profess their political affiliations and stop hiding behind pulpits.





Reverend Njombo said Lusaka’s Archbishop, Alick Banda’s criticisms of the constitution amendment bill are calculated and unfounded, claiming that the Bishop was using his religious authority to covertly promote the political interests of the Patriotic Front.





Njombo was speaking when he addressed journalists in Lusaka yesterday at Anderson Kambela Mazoka House.



He dismissed Archbishop Banda’s objections, arguing that his apparent opposition was merely a smokescreen to conceal his partisan leanings.





“Bishop Banda has never been supportive of anything initiated by the UPND and his objections are politically motivated. His rhetoric does not reflect a genuine concern for the people but rather serves to confuse his political agenda.”



“We demand that Bishop Banda steps out from behind the veil of the church and engage in politics without masquerading his political beliefs as spiritual guidance,” he said.





Njombo sad Bishop Banda’s opposition to such crucial democratic principles especially given his stature and presumed commitment to justice is both perplexing and deeply concerning.



“Because for a person of his position to discredit initiatives that would empower the people’s voice in government is a grave disappointment,” he stated.





Njombo therefore affirmed government’s commitment to collaborate with the church despite some hostile criticism from clergymen, emphasizing the importance of a united front in service of the people’s best interests.



He noted the significant role played by the church in offering spiritual and moral guidance to communities and as well as the nation.





Meanwhile, Upnd Media Director, Mark Simuuwe denounced comparisons between the current constitutional reform efforts and the previously failed Bill 10, terming such comparisons as misleading and an affront to the intelligence to Zambians.





Simuuwe highlighted key differences between the two proposals, citing elements of Bill 10 that encroached upon morality and fairness such as issues surrounding church attire, the abolition of the Industrial Relations Court and proposals for a coalition government without the required support.





“Previous attempts to regulate traditional leadership and to elect the Chairperson of the House of Chiefs were backward and are not part of the current proposals,” he said.





“Suggestions under Bill 10 to reintroduce deputy ministers and grant the President more powers to create or merge provinces are the exact opposite of the current reforms that promote inclusivity through delimitation and proportional representation.”



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba April 05, 2025