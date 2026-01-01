UPND Alliance Declares 2025 a Year of National Recovery



The UPND Alliance has proclaimed 2025 a pivotal year for national recovery, emphasizing the restoration of the rule of law and economic stabilization as key achievements of the administration.

In a recent media engagement in Lusaka, spokesperson Leslie Chikuse noted that Zambia has shifted from a period of fear to one of productivity and peace, with markets and bus stations now free from intimidation and illegal fees.

He highlighted the successful management of agriculture, resulting in a bumper harvest of 3.7 million metric tonnes of maize, despite earlier drought challenges, attributing this success to timely support for farmers and climate-smart policies.

Additionally, Chikuse pointed to a decrease in inflation to 10.9% and recent credit rating upgrades from Fitch and S&P as signs of improved economic health. He also welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration of December 29 as an annual public holiday.