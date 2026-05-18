UPND Alliance Rallies Behind HH, Unveils Bold 2026 Election Strategy and Unity Pact



The UPND Alliance has reaffirmed its commitment to unity and national development following a high-level strategic meeting held today at Community House and hosted by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.





The meeting, which began at 10:00 hours, brought together all Alliance partner political parties to deliberate on key national and political issues ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





Alliance members reflected on the country’s economic transformation and progress recorded since the UPND formed government after the 2021 General Elections. Despite challenges such as the pandemic, prolonged drought and global geopolitical tensions that affected economies worldwide, the Alliance noted that Zambia has continued to register significant development across various sectors.





Among the major achievements highlighted were advancements in education, mining, agriculture and energy, as well as extensive infrastructure development, increased public service recruitment and the expansion of alternative energy initiatives, including solar and thermal power projects aimed at reducing load-shedding and improving electricity supply.





The meeting also focused on Zambia’s future beyond 2026, with Alliance partners expressing confidence that continued leadership under President Hakainde Hichilema would result in increased job creation, greater investment in the energy sector and expanded opportunities for citizens across the country.





Alliance partners further welcomed ongoing democratic reforms designed to enhance representation of women, youths and other groups in governance through the proposed mixed proportional representation system at both parliamentary and council levels.





On the electoral process, the Alliance agreed on the importance of adopting credible, hardworking and community-oriented candidates who understand the aspirations and challenges facing ordinary citizens.





The meeting emphasized the importance of unity, sacrifice and collective responsibility among Alliance members, noting that some individuals may be called upon to support fellow members in the broader interest of strengthening the presidential campaign and consolidating national development efforts.





Alliance partners also resolved to intensify campaigns nationwide, continue engaging citizens on government policies and achievements, and strengthen grassroots campaign structures ahead of the elections.





The UPND Alliance reaffirmed its dedication to working together in peace, unity and love while pursuing a shared vision of economic growth, national stability and improved livelihoods for all Zambians.





The Alliance further announced that all partner political parties and members will accompany President Hakainde Hichilema and the running mate during the filing of nominations on Friday as a demonstration of solidarity and support.





The UPND Alliance expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for his leadership and unwavering commitment to national development. Appreciation was also extended to Alliance Chairperson Honourable Charles Milupi and all partner political parties for their continued guidance, unity and dedication towards building a better Zambia.



Issued by:

Leslie Chikuse

UPND Alliance Spokesperson

Republican Progressive Party President