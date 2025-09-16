⬆️ BUILD UP | UPND Alliance Seeks Fresh Blood



The ruling UPND Alliance is entering a new phase of expansion. Spokesperson Leslie Chikuse has confirmed that ten political parties have signaled their intention to join the coalition, which already counts eleven members around President Hakainde Hichilema.





“We are about 11 members in the UPND Alliance as we speak today. We have another 10 that have already declared their willingness to join, although they are still going through the formalities of concertizing their membership,” Chikuse told reporters.





This is both continuity and renewal. Since its formation in 2020, the alliance has been both a platform for partnership and a revolving door. Some parties, like Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s Zambia Must Prosper and Kaluba Simuyemba’s Movement for Change and Equality (M4CE), have exited. Yet others see value in attaching themselves to the ruling party ahead of 2026.





Chikuse admits this churn is part of the democratic process. “Of course, in a democracy, you lose some members and then you receive others. That is part of renewing partnerships,” he said.





But the new membership drive comes with caution. Chikuse warned that those seeking entry should come with “the heart of the Zambian people,” not with personal conditions or positional bargaining. “Let’s not have people coming with conditions such as demanding to be Speaker or threatening to leave if they are not given positions. The focus should be on national issues such as lowering the cost of living and addressing the country’s debt obligations,” he stressed.





The wider context matters. With the 2026 elections inching closer, alliances are once again becoming political currency. For UPND, more partners expand legitimacy and broaden its footprint across regions. For smaller parties, joining an alliance already in power offers visibility and access they may not command alone.





Still, history shows alliances rarely hold under pressure. The PF once commanded a broad coalition only to fracture in government. The UPND Alliance itself has weathered exits and quiet discontent since assuming office. The task now is whether Hichilema’s coalition can transform numerical growth into genuine stability.





The coming weeks will be telling. Chikuse revealed that the alliance leadership will soon meet the ten interested parties to formalize discussions.





“The moment they join, they will be treated like any other member. There is nothing like ‘new’ members once you are in, you are part of the alliance,” he insisted.





For now, the ruling alliance appears to be on a recruitment drive, but the bigger test will be unity when electoral battle lines harden.



