UPND and ECZ Must Stop the Manipulation of Elections—Zambians Will Not Be Fooled Again!- Rev Dr Kelvin Mugala

UPND and ECZ Must Stop the Manipulation of Elections—Zambians Will Not Be Fooled Again! By Rev Dr Kelvin Mugala



The continued manipulation of elections by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in collusion with the UPND government is a direct attack on democracy and an insult to the intelligence of the Zambian people. The by-elections being conducted under UPND’s leadership have been marred by blatant voter suppression, intimidation, rigging schemes, and institutional bias, proving once again that HH and his regime have no intention of allowing free and fair elections.



🔴 We must sound the alarm! The Zambian people fought hard for democracy and will not stand by as their votes are stolen. UPND came into power under the guise of restoring order and fairness, but their actions have shown that they are worse than any government before them. They are systematically weakening state institutions and turning ECZ into a political tool to guarantee their continued rule—whether the people want them or not!





How ECZ and UPND are Rigging Elections:



✅ Disenfranchising opposition strongholds – Voter registration and election logistics are manipulated to favor UPND while disadvantaging opposition areas.

✅ Use of police intimidation – The police, instead of ensuring free elections, are being used to harass and suppress opposition leaders and their supporters.

✅ Bribery and inducements – Government resources are openly used to buy votes and mislead citizens into supporting a failed administration.

✅ Compromised ECZ officials – Instead of being neutral, ECZ is working in favor of UPND, making decisions that undermine free and fair elections.

✅ Blocking opposition campaigns – UPND is abusing state power to prevent opposition leaders from freely campaigning while its own cadres operate without restriction.





Zambians, Open Your Eyes!



If we allow UPND to continue manipulating the system, there will be no democracy left by 2026! The failure of this government is evident in the high cost of living, economic collapse, reckless borrowing, and the erosion of fundamental freedoms. The only way they can remain in power is through corruption, intimidation, and electoral fraud.





Call to Action: Demand Electoral Transparency!



We call on all opposition parties, civil society, and international observers to expose and condemn the manipulation of elections by ECZ and UPND. Zambians must remain vigilant and refuse to be used or intimidated. The power to decide the future of Zambia belongs to the people—not corrupt politicians and their enablers!





🔹 Vote Wisely, Defend Your Democracy!

🔹 Zambia Must Prosper—Say NO to UPND’s Electoral Fraud!

🔹 Demand Accountability from ECZ—No More Rigged Elections!



#UPNDFailures #ECZCorruption #ZambiaMustProsper #DefendDemocracy #NoToElectionRigging