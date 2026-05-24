‎UPND ASPIRING COUNCILLOR HOSPITALIZED AFTER BRUTAL ATTACK BY SUSPECTED PARTY CADRES.





‎UPND Kachele Ward aspiring councillor Relick Pumulo is battling for his life at Livingstone University Teaching Hospital after allegedly being attacked by suspected cadres from his own party from Kazungula South Constituency.



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‎According to sources, Pumulo was attacked by fellow party youths after successfully filing his nomination papers, despite another candidate reportedly appearing with the same adoption certificate.



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‎He was reportedly rescued by party officials who rushed him to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.



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Sources say Pumulo is complaining of severe stomach pains and is also battling an existing kidney complication.



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‎The incident comes amid growing reports of violence within the ruling party in different parts of the country, despite President Hakainde Hichilema repeatedly condemning political violence.

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‎Police are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.



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