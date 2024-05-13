UPND ASSERTS FOOTPRINTS IN WESTERN PROVINCE AS 600 DEFECT TO RULING PARTY IN LUAMPA DISTRICT.

12/5/24

The ruling UPND has continued asserting its footprints in Western Province as 600 remnants of opposition parties defected to the ruling party in Luampa District in a colourful event this afternoon.

There was jubilation of song and dance as the defectors were received by Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics Mr Austin Muneku, who commended them for choosing UPND which is the party of choice in Western Province.

Mr Muneku who is winding up his tour of all 16 districts in Western Province, is accompanied by Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman Max Kasabi, Provincial Youth Chairman Jack Mwanga, Provincial Vice Chairperson for Strategy and Mobilization Rachel Kuliwa Sinyama and Provincial Trustee Memory Mwangala Mubita.

The thrust of the tour is to mobilize by bringing in more people and growing the party in readiness for 2026, which our hard working and visionary leader President Hakainde Hichilema must win with bigger margins than 2021, the Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics told the jubilant and cheering crowd.

And speaking for the defectors, Smth Tepa Kaunda, who is former PF losing Council Chairperson and acting District Chairman, cited the successes scored by the New Dawn Administration such as peaceful co existence, and massive development being rolled out in all districts of the Province.

Meanwhile former PF District Vice Secretary David Kahalu praised President Hichilema for the recruitment of 37,000 teachers, 11,000 health workers and many who have been recruited in the security wings.

Other senior PF officials who defected at the same meeting are:

Former PF District Youth IPS

Chindumba Kayombo

Former PF Constituency IPS

Davy Zangata

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.

\