UPND AWAITS POLITICAL TSUNAMI, TONSE ALLIANCE IS THE WAY TO GO – MSONI



By Fox Correspondent

THE Tonse Grand Alliance is the only promising alternative for Zambians as opposed to the deceitful UPND government which had promised many things but has ended up delivering nothing but poverty, injustices and lies ahead of the 2026 general elections, All Peoples Congress (APC) party president Nason Msoni has charged.





Msoni whose party was part of the UPND Alliance, campaigned and supported President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2021 elections, now wonders how the UPND would win elections next year when poverty levels have trippled compared to the way they found it under the previous administration.





He says there was no way President Hichilema would win when people were sleeping on an empty stomach, where hospitals have no medicines, and police have increased its brutality on citizens.



He says the sustained culture of impunity and extrajudicial killings going unabated is also worrying, while President Hichilema’s government is quiet about it.





Msoni noted that the UPND administration under President Hichilema is facing a serious political tsunami, which is unavoidable at the moment, looking at how broken the economy is.



“Surely UPND and President Hichilema are gone and gone out of the political spectrum. They have impoverished our people. They have suffocated our people. Even dogs now can’t bark because of hunger,” he said.





He wondered how President Hichilema would face Zambians to talk about his successes when the cost of mealie meal, which he found at K120, is now costing at K460 and in some places at K510.



Msoni said Zambians have been introduced to the life of a prisoner, whose eating habits were now regulated.





“In UPND, people can’t eat the way they want. People can’t buy mealie meal the way they want, it’s either they don’t have money or there is no mealie meal. If they are lucky to find some, then it’s expensive. Even the ZNS mealie meal is not available. That is why you have people waking up as early as 03 to queue for the commodity,” he said.





Msoni believes that the Tonse Alliance will do things differently to address critical issues of poverty, unemployment, dwindling health service delivery, comprehensive agricultural service delivery, and pursue a genuine fight against corruption without political undertones.





“One thing this arrogant UPND administration has forgotten is that the biggest opposition it is facing now is not politicians in the Tonse Alliance as individuals but the people of Zambia whom they have subjected to hunger, high cost of doing business, killed investment opportunities and a poor or dead health system. It is the poor people whom they have decided to punish through expensive farming inputs, it’s our rural population whose expectations have been buried. Tonse is now a vehicle Zambians have chosen to use for redemption from the 2021 mistake,” he said.





Hichilema has certainly lost it by demanding and insisting that he should only be addressed as Mr President and nothing else. He is more preoccupied with personal aggrandisement and massaging his own personal ego but at the expense of the suffering majority citizens. What a tragic betrayal to the people of Zambia. He is a mistake we must correct at the 2026 general elections.