UPND BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, URGES ZAMBIANS TO JOIN ‘SALT SANA MOVEMENT’





LUSAKA – The UPND General Conference has been described as a defining moment of democratic unity and national purpose, with delegates rallying behind President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 general election.





According to a statement issued by State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, the conference marks a significant milestone for the ruling party, which he said continues to serve as a vehicle for delivering national development.





Mr. Hamasaka stated that President Hichilema had been nominated unopposed as the UPND’s presidential candidate for the 2026 elections, a move he said reflected strong confidence and unity among party members.





He explained that the endorsement signaled a shared conviction within the party that President Hichilema remained the right leader to steer the country forward at this time.





He further noted that Zambians were already witnessing tangible benefits under President Hichilema’s leadership, citing progress in the education sector where more children were now able to attend school due to the government’s free education policy.





Mr. Hamasaka emphasized that the policy was no longer a campaign promise but a lived reality for millions of families.



The State House official also pointed to increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations, stating that K40 million was now being disbursed annually to each constituency.





He added that decentralisation reforms had ensured that resources were placed directly in the hands of communities, enabling them to address their own development priorities.





Mr. Hamasaka further said that the country had seen a notable decline in political violence, stressing that the fear, intimidation, and cadre-related unrest that previously characterized public life had significantly reduced.





He stated that Zambia had become a safer environment where citizens could freely conduct their daily activities without fear.



However, he acknowledged that the government’s work was not yet complete, noting that reforms in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, energy, and education were still unfolding.





He said these initiatives had laid a strong foundation for future growth, with the full benefits expected to materialize in the coming years.





Mr. Hamasaka added that President Hichilema was entering the election period not only to defend his administration’s record but also to lead a broader movement aimed at shaping Zambia’s future.





He called on all Zambians, regardless of their location, to rally behind what he termed the “Salt Sana Movement” in order to collectively drive national development and achieve shared prosperity.