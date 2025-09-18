UPND CADRES ATTACK SP CAMP, ABDUCT PARTY OFFICIAL IN MPULUNGU



Mpulungu… Thursday September 18, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has condemned the barbaric acts of violence and intimidation carried out by suspected UPND cadres in Chibulula Ward, Mpulungu District, earlier today.





According to a statement issued by Mr. Kennedy Kabwe, the SP district chairperson for Mpulungu, UPND cadres stormed the party’s camp at Mbete Polling Station and attacked officials who were carrying out their electoral duties peacefully.





Mr. Kabwe reported that during the incident, the SP’s Muchinga Province Vice Chairlady, Namutowe Kafwimbi, was abducted.





He added that while Socialist Party officials were still at Mpulungu Police Station reporting the matter, the abductors allegedly demanded a ransom of K5,000 for her release.





The party further expressed concern that such criminal behavior was taking place under the watch of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Zambia Police Service, institutions it said were responsible for guaranteeing free, fair, and peaceful elections.





Mr. Kabwe called on the Zambia Police Service to act immediately, secure the release of Ms. Kafwimbi, and bring the perpetrators to justice.





He also urged the ECZ to restore order and ensure a level playing field, while appealing to the ruling UPND to discipline its cadres who, he said, were tarnishing the country’s democratic image through violence and intimidation.





The Socialist Party stressed that it would not be intimidated by such acts and reaffirmed its commitment to defending democracy, peace, and the rights of Zambians to freely choose their leaders.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kabwe urged members and supporters of the party to remain calm but vigilant as justice takes its course.





He further asserted that Zambia belongs to all citizens and not to what he termed a select group of violent cadres.