UPND CADRES DISRUPT PF MEETING IN LUNGA

…. as they stoned innocent people who were attending a meeting chaired by area MP Hon Katotobwe

Lunga…. Monday 16 January, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

UPND cadres this afternoon disrupted a peaceful meeting that was held at Mpatuka village in Lunga District, Luapula Province.

The meeting that was chaired by Luapula Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Chomba Katotobwe, was meant to drum up support for Itala Ward PF candidate Boniface Chalwe ahead of this Friday’s ward by election.

As Hon Katotobwe was addressing the residents of Mpatuka village in Itala Ward, the UPND cadres provocatively approached the meeting place for the former ruling party and raised their banners high.

As if that was not enough, the determined UPND cadres started throwing stones at the people who had gathered to hear a message of hope from their area MP.

Two people were seriously injured in the process.

Elderly women would be seen struggling to stand up and run for their dear lives.

The meeting did not proceed as the UPND cadres refused to move and allow their political opponents have a peaceful meeting.

This prompted the PF leadership that was in the area to engage the police deployed in the ward to maintain peace and harmony.

Some of the notable leaders present at the meeting included Chilubi MP Hon Mulenga Fube, Feira MP Hon Emmanuel Tembo, Mufulira Central MP Hon Golden Mwila, former Lunga District Commissioner Rosemary Chimbini, Luapula PF Provincial Chairperson Francis Musunga among others.

Meanwhile, Hon Fube said he is aware of the tactics by the UPND to intimidate the residents of Lunga because they have already sensed a huge loss.

He said the PF is determined to ensure that they retain the seat that was created after the area councilor resigned after been recruited a teacher late last year.

And Hon Katotobwe encouraged the people to send a strong message to the UPND by voting for the PF candidate saying, this would entail that the people are not happy with the UPND administration.

He said up to now, the people are still waiting for the promises made by the UPND before forming government in 2021.

Hon Katotobwe also took time to receive defectors from the UPND who sited lack of leadership in the UPND.

Mulenga Lumbe, who represented the defectors, said the agriculture sector is in a mess and that’s why they decided to join the PF which remains the hope for the people of Zambia.