UPND cadres illegally allocating

plots in Chipata’s Dam View area

By Christopher Miti

SOME residents of Chipata’s Dam View area have asked Eastern Province administration, police, and the council to stop UPND cadres from demarcating and allocating themselves plots on Zambia Railways land.

And Eastern Province UPND youth chairperson Lyson Nyirenda says the

party will not support illegalities.

Theresa Banda, a resident, said cadres were sharing plots on the land that belongs to Zambia Railways and the part

reserved for a road.

“Our plots here in Dam View were given about 12 years ago, the council

has never bothered to give us a road. Now because of the failure of the council to make the road, the cadres have come in and started

sharing plots,” she said. “From what the cadres are explaining, they came with

surveyors from the council to check on the same land. After that the cadres have started demarcating land here.”

Banda said residents have reported the matter to the UPND provincial leadership who went to the area on Saturday.

“Both provincial chairperson Johabie Mtonga and provincial youth chairperson Lyson Nyirenda came to have an on-the-spot check. We are not very satisfied with what they said but we expect them to stop this act. We voted for UPND in order to see change in some of these illegal acts. So we are appealing to the UPND to address this issue,” said Banda. “Even the PF failed to get this land because it belongs to Zambia Railways.”

Another resident, Yakobe Phiri, appealed to the council to put up a proper road in the area.

“We acquired plots in Dam View area and we expected the council to put up a road here. We paid service charge for the road but nothing is being done. Now because of that inertia by the council to service the

area, cadres have been taking advantage trying to share the road reserve which also happens to be Zambia Railways land because it is just adjacent to the Chipata/Mchinji rail line,” he said. “Sometime back before

the change of government, PF cadres had moved in and shared the same land but once we lodged a complaint there was very swift and decisive action which was taken by provincial permanent secretary.”

Phiri said the people are shocked that UPND cadres are the ones that have moved in.

“A report was made to the relevant authorities and the provincial leadership of the UPND but it appears there is some kind of inertia and indecision because there is no clear-cut decision which is coming from them on land which they know clearly belongs to Zambia Railways,” said Phiri. “So, this is so disappointing because this matter was also reported to police but they did not act. So this is a refusal to look into the issue of criminal trespass.”

And when contacted, provincial chairperson Johabie Mtonga said he is still investigating the matter while provincial youth chairperson

Lyson Nyirenda said the party does not support illegalities.

“We are not in support of illegalities. We always advise our members to do that right thing. We advised our members to go to the council and apply,” said Nyirenda. “This is the advice that we gave them when we went to the affected area. We are an orderly political party and we must stick to

this.”