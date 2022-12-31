UPND CADRES STORM RADIO STUDIOS, EJECT CHILUFYA TAYALI, CHASE HIM FROM CHINGOLA
EEP President Chilufya Tayali has been ejected from Kokoliko Radio station studios by UPND thugs that stormed the radio station.
The UPND thugs have threatened to kill Tayali if he doesn’t leave Chingola immediately.
The UPND thugs said Chingola was a no-go area to people trying to agitate desperate miners looking for solution for Konkola Coppper Mines and said they will not allow anyone to soil the name of President Hakainde Hichilema in Chingola!
The cadres ejected Tayali and escorted him upto outside Chingola town!
Tayali wrote;
“I have just survived another lynching by UPND cadres who stormed into Kokoliko studios to discountinue the interview. They took me out ejected me out of Chingola.”
UPND is PF 2.0, the upgrade.
Hakainde has forgotten how he was hounded out of a radio station. Now he is doing the same.
God help us.
If this is true, the criminals responsible must be arrested immediately. Trespassing and threatening violence are crimes.
Tayali is an irritant but if he has not broken any law, just learn to ignore him. If he has committed an offense, let the police do their job.
As for the thugs masquerading as UPND cadres, they must face the full force of the law. Police where are you? Sleeping on duty?