UPND CADRES STORM RADIO STUDIOS, EJECT CHILUFYA TAYALI, CHASE HIM FROM CHINGOLA



EEP President Chilufya Tayali has been ejected from Kokoliko Radio station studios by UPND thugs that stormed the radio station.

The UPND thugs have threatened to kill Tayali if he doesn’t leave Chingola immediately.



The UPND thugs said Chingola was a no-go area to people trying to agitate desperate miners looking for solution for Konkola Coppper Mines and said they will not allow anyone to soil the name of President Hakainde Hichilema in Chingola!



The cadres ejected Tayali and escorted him upto outside Chingola town!



Tayali wrote;

“I have just survived another lynching by UPND cadres who stormed into Kokoliko studios to discountinue the interview. They took me out ejected me out of Chingola.”