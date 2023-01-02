UPND CADRES THREATEN CHILUFYA TAYALI WITH CITIZENS ARREST

By Mastone Moonze

Some UPND Youths have threatened to take the law in their own hands if Police will not take action against Economic and Equity Party Leader Chilufya Tayali for issuing disparaging remarks against President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Tayali at his recently held media briefing said there was need to check President Hakainde Hichilema’s mental order.

But speaking to PHOENIX NEWS, UPND National Vice Chairperson for Party Resource Mobilization Biggy Chiiya says the fact that the president assented to remove the law on defamation to his office does not mean the opposition should start insulting him.

Mr Chiiya says the youths will not sit idle and watch the name of the president put into disrepute and have called on the Police to be alert with some opposition leaders that are speaking against the president in a disrespectful manner.

PHOENIX NEWS