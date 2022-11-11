UPND Celebrating ECL’s Birthday By Searching His Bank Accounts- Nakacinda

UPND CELEBRATING ECL’S BIRTHDAY BY SEARCHING HIS BANK ACCOUNTS, SAYS NAKACINDA

….as he applauds the former Head of State saying he is a blessing to humanity

Lusaka…. Friday, November 11, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

It is unfortunate that on his birthday, UPND government, Mr Hakainde’s government chose to give him a birthday present of sending disgruntled Law Enforcement Agencies and officers to go and start searching his personal account, Hon Raphael Nakacinda has said.

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity said “logically,” a person who is laundering money cannot have would not want the money in their financial system.

He said the account that was being searched is the account that former President Edgar Lungu used when he held the ministerial positions as well as the Presidency.

Hon Nakacinda said this today at Lusaka’s magistrate court premises today.

“First of all, when you try to look at that activity, to try and suggest that the bank account should be searched, analysed, because people suspect that there could be money laundering…. the simple logic is, if somebody is involved in money laundering, actually they would not want to have that money in their financial system,” he said.

“But if money is in the account, definitely, and in this case it’s an account that is known to have been the one used for him to receive his salary, at the time he was minister and eventually when he became President, to which he received his gratuity, both at the time he was minister and later on president.”

Hon Nakacinda said Zambia would be an embarrassment to the world to treat the former Head of State in such a manner.

Meanwhile, the PF MCC applauded president Lungu for continuing to better the lives of the less privileged even after losing elections last year.

“Let me begin by wishing his Excellence, the 6th president, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu happy birthday. We want to wish him long life as he continues to be a blessing to humanity, especially the people of Zambia. Even after his presidency, he has continued to quietly reach out to the less privileged through his foundation and other activities to try and enrich and empower the less privileged,” he said.

“If those funds surely in the mind and thinking of UPND and their President Mr Hakainde Hichilema amount to money laundering, we are a total joke and an embarrassment to the world for us to sink so low and start treating the former Head of State in that fashion.”