UPND CHALLENGES CHANGALA TO POLICY-BASED DEBATE, DEFENDS RULE OF LAW AND RECORD ON SERVICE DELIVERY





PRESS STATEMENT



Lusaka, January, 17, 2026 – The United Party for National Development (UPND) has taken note of remarks attributed to senior citizen and political activist Mr. Brebner Changala, in which he alleges that the UPND is acting out of desperation to remain in power.





As a democratic and progressive party, the UPND wishes to state clearly that we welcome criticism, but such engagement must be issue-based, responsible, and anchored in facts, not name-calling, alarmism, or reckless commentary that undermines national cohesion.





We therefore urge Mr. Changala, as a senior citizen with a public platform, to rise above insults and speculation and engage the nation on substantive national issues. The UPND has consistently advocated for service delivery, and this is where the national conversation should be focused.





If Mr. Changala holds political views or ambitions, Zambians deserve to know his alternative policy positions. Let him tell the country:





• What is his alternative policy to free education?

• What would replace Cash for Work and Social Cash Transfer, programmes that are cushioning vulnerable citizens?

• What is his alternative plan for economic stability, including the improved performance of the Kwacha?

• What would he do differently in the mining sector, which has been revitalised and repositioned for growth?

• What is his alternative strategy for agriculture, particularly irrigation and production, which has resulted in a bumper harvest and timely payment to farmers?



• What is his alternative vision for sustaining a peaceful environment where citizens, including himself, freely express their views without fear?





It must be emphasized that a successful democratic dispensation is founded on the rule of law, which is a cardinal pillar of democracy. Democracy does not mean absence of rules; it means freedom exercised responsibly, with due regard to the rights and freedoms of others.





Public statements must therefore be made responsibly and within the confines of the law. Freedom of expression does not extend to abusing public space or disregarding legal boundaries. The law exists to protect society from excesses and to ensure that no individual, regardless of age or status, becomes a law unto themselves.





We find it unfortunate that Mr. Changala’s approach to national issues is often confrontational and dismissive of the rule of law, placing him repeatedly in conflict with legal norms. Such conduct is not only unhelpful but risks portraying him as intolerant of the very democratic order he claims to defend.





Let it be made clear; the UPND is not afraid of debate. We are ready to meet Mr. Changala, or anyone else, head-on on matters of policy, governance, and national development. What we will not accept is irresponsible rhetoric masquerading as political activism.





The UPND remains focused on performance, delivery, peace, and inclusive governance, and we will continue to engage Zambians honestly as we build a stronger, more democratic nation anchored on the rule of law.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director